CA bill would require department stores to have gender neutral sectionsCalifornia lawmakers are considering a bill that would require department stores and large retailers to have gender neutral children's sections.Assembly member Evan Low, who introduced Assembly Bill 2826, says he wants to make the shopping experience more inclusive for children.Stores that violate the proposed legislation could face a $1,000 fine.The bill follows a backlash against gender-specific toys and clothing that some groups claim perpetuates gender stereotypes.More information on the bill can be found here.Hasbro ‘Dropping the Mr. from the Mr. Potato Head Brand Name and Logo’The Hasbro toy company is changing the brand of Mr. Potato Head to “Potato Head” in an effort to be more gender-neutral.The name change will appear on the item’s boxes this year, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.In a press release, the company said it announced “the iconic brand will be reimagined for the modern consumer”:Launching this Fall, the CREATE YOUR POTATO HEAD FAMILY is a celebration of the many faces of families allowing kids to imagine and create their own Potato Head family with 2 large potato bodies, 1 small potato body, and 42 accessories, their potato family can have up to 2 parents, and a baby.6 Dr. Seuss books to stop being published because of racist imageryThe sales of six Dr. Seuss books will cease over racist and insensitive imagery, according to the business that preserves and protects the author's legacy.The news comes Tuesday on National Read Across America Day, when schools across the U.S. celebrate reading on Dr. Seuss's March 2 birthday to commemorate the popular children's author, who died in 1991.Berkeley union leader under fire for sending child to private preschool while fighting reopeningsThe head of the Berkeley teachers’ union is being accused of hypocrisy for sending his daughter to an in-person preschool despite leading the fight against school reopenings over novel coronavirus concerns.A video released over the weekend showed Matt Meyer, president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers, walking his 2-year-old daughter into a private preschool, prompting outrage from frustrated parents.Mr. Meyer “blocks opening public schools in-person, yet has had his own child in in-person school since June 2020. Stop the hypocrisy. Our children are suffering. Open schools full-time now,” said the group Guerilla Momz, which posted the video Saturday.Trudeau Reveals Hidden EuthanasiaYears after Justin Trudeau entered Canadian politics, the Trudeau Foundation unveils its assisted dying plan.By Eric Foley and Stephen Pate – Despite surveys that show 69% of Canadians don’t think Bill C-7 will make a life for seniors. the mentally ill or disabled better, Canadian Prime Minister Justin is determined to legalize euthanasia legal.Andrew Cuomo ex Sandra Lee reacts to latest sexual harassment claimSandra Lee reacted to the latest sexual harassment allegations against her former longtime boyfriend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with just three shocked words: “Oh my God.”Lee, 54, made the remark but declined to comment further when asked by The Post about a New York Times piece published Saturday in which former Cuomo staffer Charlotte Bennett accused the governor of a series of off-color remarks that left her convinced he “wanted to sleep with” her.Follow us on uncensored platforms