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Nebulizing 150 ppm CDS in Mexico - English Audio
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5994 views • April 01, 2021
Nebulizing 150 ppm CDS in Mexico
Some people say 50 ppm CLO2 nebulized should be the highest used. This video shows 150 ppm being used on 8 people.
Thanks to TrukoPower for the video. Thanks to TCD for the English voice sound track.
Some people say 50 ppm CLO2 nebulized should be the highest used. This video shows 150 ppm being used on 8 people.
Thanks to TrukoPower for the video. Thanks to TCD for the English voice sound track.
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