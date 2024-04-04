Rybar Live: Special military operation, April 3
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«The enemy conducted reconnaissance by aircraft, both pilot and unmanned, from the NATO grouping in the Black Sea basin, conducting reconnaissance of objects on the territory of the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Crimea»
