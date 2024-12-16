© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
12/15/2024
Isaiah 9:6-7 Something Wonderful Is Going To Happen
Intro: Christmas is a wonderful time of the year of faith, family and friends. Gift giving and joyous celebrations. We know Christmas is a wonderful time because we celebrate family and the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. But a day is coming that is greater than a million Christmases…….