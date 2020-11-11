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11.11.20 FLORIDA HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES
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37 views • November 11, 2020
11-11-20 FLORIDA HOUSING
IN LEON COUNTY, FLORIDA
HCV Waitlist Open December 1st
Tallahassee Housing Authority…
PAGE LINK: https://www.tallha.org/news-view?id=39
ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN BE ALSO FOUND HERE:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “FLORIDA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/florida-affordable-rentals/
***************
INFORMATION FOR NATIONWIDE ONLINE VIRTUAL CAREER HIRING EVENTS CAN BE FOUND HERE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/todays-news/
***
Speckled Pasts (felony or misdemeanor) employment information - send me an email: [email protected] only tell me what State you need that information for - I do not need to know what your conviction was - ty
***
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/0pqrDRPNU7g
DIRECT FULL EMAIL LINK: https://conta.cc/3koDhL4
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
IN LEON COUNTY, FLORIDA
HCV Waitlist Open December 1st
Tallahassee Housing Authority…
PAGE LINK: https://www.tallha.org/news-view?id=39
ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN BE ALSO FOUND HERE:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “FLORIDA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/florida-affordable-rentals/
***************
INFORMATION FOR NATIONWIDE ONLINE VIRTUAL CAREER HIRING EVENTS CAN BE FOUND HERE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/todays-news/
***
Speckled Pasts (felony or misdemeanor) employment information - send me an email: [email protected] only tell me what State you need that information for - I do not need to know what your conviction was - ty
***
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/0pqrDRPNU7g
DIRECT FULL EMAIL LINK: https://conta.cc/3koDhL4
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
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