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CNN broadcasts Ukrainian soldier who sees killing Russians as 'a sport'
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172 views • May 16, 2022
RT.
In keeping with a wave of extreme anti-Russian views featuring in the Western media, CNN has aired an interview with a Ukrainian solider who describes killing Russian troops as ‘a sport.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14p7nf-cnn-broadcasts-ukrainian-soldier-who-sees-killing-russians-as-a-sport.html
In keeping with a wave of extreme anti-Russian views featuring in the Western media, CNN has aired an interview with a Ukrainian solider who describes killing Russian troops as ‘a sport.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14p7nf-cnn-broadcasts-ukrainian-soldier-who-sees-killing-russians-as-a-sport.html
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