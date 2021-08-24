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Update On Tyranny Unfolding Around The World, More Callous, & Brutal (MIRRORED)
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168 views • August 24, 2021
Update On Tyranny Unfolding Around The World, More Callous, & Brutal (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-
https://youtu.be/mMQcDZL_07U
Links are below.
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINKS BELOW. (SOME OF THEM ARE TRUNCATED HERE.)
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlos...
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0?&;sunset=lbrytv
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/568868-mississippi-covid-19-patients-who-refuse-to-self-isolate-could-face-fines?rl=1
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/22/trump-booed-at-alabama-rally-after-telling-supporters-to-get-vaccinated.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/the-vaccinated-are-worried-and-scientists-don-t-have-answers/ar-AANzgN7?ocid=uxbndlbing
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/23/fda-pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine-wins-full-approval-clearing-path-to-mandates.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-orders-150000-teachers-school-staff-either-get-vaccinated-or-find-new-job
https://dnyuz.com/2021/08/23/2-new-york-judges-ordered-defendants-to-get-vaccinated-can-they-do-that/
https://summit.news/2021/08/19/british-man-in-singapore-given-6-weeks-in-prison-for-not-wearing-face-mask-psychiatric-assessment/
https://news.trust.org/item/20210823131541-rgvz9
https://summit.news/2021/08/17/new-zealand-prime-minister-orders-citizens-dont-talk-to-your-neighbors/
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/rescue-dogs-shot-dead-by-nsw-council-due-to-covid-19-restrictions-20210821-p58ksh.html
NSW Police Commissioner’s ‘extraordinary’ pay increase
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IVsaPTA-o4
Rest of the world 'increasingly thinks' Australia has 'lost the plot':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBzxaiY-T_o
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2021/08/will-pandemic-fatigue-change-how-we-process-disasters/619858/
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-
https://youtu.be/mMQcDZL_07U
Links are below.
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINKS BELOW. (SOME OF THEM ARE TRUNCATED HERE.)
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlos...
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0?&;sunset=lbrytv
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/568868-mississippi-covid-19-patients-who-refuse-to-self-isolate-could-face-fines?rl=1
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/22/trump-booed-at-alabama-rally-after-telling-supporters-to-get-vaccinated.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/the-vaccinated-are-worried-and-scientists-don-t-have-answers/ar-AANzgN7?ocid=uxbndlbing
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/23/fda-pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine-wins-full-approval-clearing-path-to-mandates.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-orders-150000-teachers-school-staff-either-get-vaccinated-or-find-new-job
https://dnyuz.com/2021/08/23/2-new-york-judges-ordered-defendants-to-get-vaccinated-can-they-do-that/
https://summit.news/2021/08/19/british-man-in-singapore-given-6-weeks-in-prison-for-not-wearing-face-mask-psychiatric-assessment/
https://news.trust.org/item/20210823131541-rgvz9
https://summit.news/2021/08/17/new-zealand-prime-minister-orders-citizens-dont-talk-to-your-neighbors/
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/rescue-dogs-shot-dead-by-nsw-council-due-to-covid-19-restrictions-20210821-p58ksh.html
NSW Police Commissioner’s ‘extraordinary’ pay increase
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IVsaPTA-o4
Rest of the world 'increasingly thinks' Australia has 'lost the plot':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBzxaiY-T_o
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2021/08/will-pandemic-fatigue-change-how-we-process-disasters/619858/
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