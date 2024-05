Vaccine Genocide - Dr Delores Cahill - All C19 Vaxxed ‘Will Die Within 3 to 5 Years' (Short Version)

“Everybody who has an mRNA injection will die within 3 to 5 years, even if they have had only one injection” - Dr Delores CahillPrepare physically, spiritually, psychologically and mentally folks, many pre-planned 'Black Swan' events are coming. Reposted from:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zLxImW0KDorQ/

Also, check out link:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/covid-vaxxed-will-die-within-3-to-5-years-warned-top-immunologist-just-3-years-ago/

If you have been vaxxed, I highly recommend you fully read the "Plandemic Warnings - Part 8" article below, pray the repentance prayer and do the detox protocols listed there. Only Jesus Christ can cancel the side-effects of these nefarious and diabolical vaccines. This might be your last chance.

https://444prophecynews.com/plandemic-warnings-part-8-ewm/

If you enjoyed this video clip, please consider sending a donation to the link below. More videos like this are coming. Stay tuned !





PAYPAL DEPOSIT EMAIL ADDRESS:

ewm2030(AT)proton.me





Bitcoin (BTC) Deposit Address:

1EyX2EEb1P3ykyXzETVJZf2nvWnX55HywC





Tether (USDT) TRC20 Deposit Address:

TFN47Tah32w97VDKB5sKyHPJVD3mWnSVHW





Tether (USDT) ERC20 Deposit Address:

0x02243b39d74a6af5e6f808e40ff66775b6db5a57





Tether (USDT) BSC (BEP20) Deposit Address:

0x02243b39d74a6af5e6f808e40ff66775b6db5a57





Thanks, EWM2030

https://t.me/@ewm2030

https://www.bitchute.com/ewm2030/

https://rumble.com/user/EWM2030

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ewm2030

https://444prophecynews.com/?s=EWM