Watch: UFC Fighter Anthony Smith Discloses Blood Clot Experience Post mRNA COVID Vaccine and Alleges Mother's Death After Pfizer Booster Injection.

UFC Light Heavyweight fighter Anthony "Lionheart" Smith discusses his experience related to C-19 vaccinations during a "Believe You Me" podcast with former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping.

During the discussion, Smith shared a personal event concerning his mother. According to Smith, his mother tragically fell into a coma due to a stroke two weeks after receiving the Pfizer booster shot and, unfortunately, passed away.

Mirrored - alexlunaviewer

