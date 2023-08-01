Pro-Life: Born & Pre-Born

Healthy People Dying Suddenly Is A Pro-Life Issue
* We have a unique scenario where Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump have clear records on issues that evangelicals care about.
* Despite numerous fundamentally-important policy differences with RFK Jr., I would consider adding him to the short list.
* I’m having a hard time moving on from ’rona and holding no one accountable.
* This brings us to RFK Jr. — because COVID is the biggest test of leadership that has occurred in my lifetime.
* He is up against his own party, family and interests on this issue.
* He has earned the right to be respectfully and honestly considered because of the leadership he has shown.
* People who lost their lives to witch doctor [plandemic] policies are every bit as valuable as babies in the mothers’ wombs.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 1 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v33uy9v-12-questions-rfk-jr.-must-answer-8123.html
