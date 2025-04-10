BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump's Threats Against Iran Exposes US Continuity of Agenda
"The Trump administration is posing as if its primary motivation is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons as part of a wider narrative regarding US leadership in maintaining peace and stability worldwide. In reality, this most recent escalation is part of a wider US policy spanning multiple presidential administrations aimed at dismantling Iran's network of allies across the region, isolating Iran, before pursuing regime change operations against Iran itself."

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://x.com/BrianJBerletic

Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004

ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): / brianthaifanclub

Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas

