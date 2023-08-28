BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

8.28.23: Maui coverup, Trump popularity grows, many TIRED, Fog of WAR! PRAY! [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
334 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
158 views • August 29, 2023


[CREDIT]

✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2023/08/28/8-28-23-maui-coverup-trump-popularity-grows-many-tired-fog-of-war-pray/



Protect your investments with And We Know


http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros
—————————————————
Remnant Revolution Tour
https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

FEMA Has Ordered A Complete Media Blackout In Maui Due To The Lahaina, Hawaii Fires. No Pictures, No Video. Can We Trust FEMA? Welllllllll…..
https://twitter.com/RareImagery/status/1694875687549837496?s=20

Bidenomics, worse than the great depression. https://t.me/TruthHammer/1117

I Want to GO HOME - Oliver Anthony https://music.apple.com/us/album/i-want-to-go-home/1680813061?i=1680813062

ScottyMar10 - amazing insights into our dilemma today https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1034

Scotty Mar10 highlights AWK: https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1035

FBI agents have stormed Lahaina to intimidate locals:
https://rumble.com/v3cbdfy-fbi-agents-have-stormed-lahaina-to-intimidate-locals.html

They’re definitely deep into operation cover up in Maui https://t.me/traceytray17/152704

🚨RARE FOOTAGE! Obama Admitting Democrats Rig Elections! (2008) https://t.me/TruthHammer/11182

Carlos Santana goes on anti-trans rant during NJ concert https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60663

Joe Biden will Ask Congress for Funding for a New Vaccine https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60674

CNN has a Meltdown over Trumps Mugshot Being Used by All of MAGA on Social Media 😂 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60677

The Greatest Trick the the CDC ever pulled was convince everyone they were sick without any symptoms.
https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1695280126789828732?s=20

Two years ago today, 13 American HEROES were killed in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal https://rumble.com/v2ce15q-sniper-testimony-afghanistan-withdrawal-denied-permission-to-kill-kabul-air.html

Tucker Carlson - The Unsustainable United States is Ran by Dangerous & Insane People enforcing Boutique Sexual Politics: “The State Department wants you to worship Transvestites” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60689

Lahaina Woman - Everything that Happened isn’t a Coincidence & Nobody is Helping- All We Got was $700 while Jeff Bezos & Oprah got Everything They Wanted https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60713

GH17 Pinned truth https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1695942420066660469?s=20
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828

➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/

Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

 https://shows.truthparadigm.tv




Keywords
trumpmauiand we know
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy