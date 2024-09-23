The People of El Salvador

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We visited El Salvador in 2023 for 3 weeks and moved here on August 20, 2024. These are a few of the stories about the amazing people that we encountered since we have been here. The Salvadoran people have something that we haven’t seen in the western countries for a long time, real selflessness and generosity. I hope that you all can visit this amazing country and see this first hand. If you are a Salvadoran, never change, you have a heart of God!
