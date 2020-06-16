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Bill Gates Says Mandated Vaccine Certificate Needed To Leave House (MIRRORED)
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571 views • June 16, 2020
Bill Gates Says Mandated Vaccine Certificate Needed To Leave House (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Salty Cracker at:-
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--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk
Mirrored from YouTube channel Salty Cracker at:-
https://youtu.be/X6E0CSedjvg
Website:
https://saltycrackermerch.com/
PayPal:
https://saltycrackermerch.com/paypal-donation/
DLive:
https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Back-Up Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/
SubscribeStar:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/
Discord: https://discordapp.com/invite/DsYDms3
Music by:
https://incompetech.com/
Crinoline Dreams
--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk
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