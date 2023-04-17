Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5 dark sides of Modafinil and why a quarter of Biohackers dislike it... 🤨 Biohacker Review
52 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 17 hours ago |

I've done Modafinil over a hundred times in the last few years. A smart drug like this is kind of a way of cheating on your personal development, I explain why here. It's a wakefulness agent and a short-term cognitive enhancer, it doesn't feed your brain any nutrients that help it in perpetuity. It just gives you 8-12 hours deep in the focus zone.By my assessment, ModafinilXL is the best source online.


Read Review 🔖 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1007-modafinil

Order 💲 Modafinil

ModafinilXL https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ModafinilXL

In EU and UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil-EU-UK [RUPharma]

Modafinil Alternatives https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/956-modafinil#alternatives

Keywords
pharmaceuticalsreviewcreativitybiohackingmodafinilnootropicssmart drugslimitless mindsetmodafinilxlprovigilartvigilmodalertarmodafinil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket