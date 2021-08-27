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Foreigners with criminal driving records allowed into USA by corrupt government.
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10 views • August 27, 2021
I've reported several times on the issue of the govt. protecting illegal alien drivers who are responsible for over 4000 fatalities a year in the USA from vehicular accidents.
Another related problem is the govt. is admitting foreigners with bad driving records including DUI and manslaughter by vehicle accidents.
When I used to travel to Canada, they only admitted me because I have a clean record including driving. They don't allow people with drunk driving convictions into Canada.
The US govt. has been criminally negligent admitting foreigners with criminal driving records.
There is no moral or legal obligation to admit anyone into the USA, even if here legally, when they pose a danger to lives and property in our Nation.
This has resulted in the record number of vehicle accidents and deaths nationwide.
"Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency"
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Another related problem is the govt. is admitting foreigners with bad driving records including DUI and manslaughter by vehicle accidents.
When I used to travel to Canada, they only admitted me because I have a clean record including driving. They don't allow people with drunk driving convictions into Canada.
The US govt. has been criminally negligent admitting foreigners with criminal driving records.
There is no moral or legal obligation to admit anyone into the USA, even if here legally, when they pose a danger to lives and property in our Nation.
This has resulted in the record number of vehicle accidents and deaths nationwide.
"Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Sociological Analyst, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
FOLLOW: This page, Gab.com, Brighteon.com for groundbreaking news, Investigative reports and analysis.
SUBSCRIBE: "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" youtube.
SHARE WITH LIKEMINDED PATRIOTS.
JOIN VIP MAILING LIST FOR NEWS ALERTS, INDIVIDUAL CONSULTATIONS, EVENT INVITES:
Email name, city, state, phone(optional) to:
[email protected]
CONTRIBUTE: $ to support more groundbreaking news, analysis and activism by emailing pledge amount to:
[email protected]
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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