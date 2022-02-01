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Trump will not save you, he will only start another cycle. Polarity and the current world situation
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120 views • February 01, 2022
this is an excerpt from the Sunday morning class-
Polarity is always a positive and a negative. A Biden and a Trump- a good and a bad, right and wrong- they fall on the same spectrum.
however, Creator, Infinite source does not fall on that spectrum necessarily.. watch the video for more
Trump will not save you, he will only start another cycle. Polarity and the current world situation
Polarity is always a positive and a negative. A Biden and a Trump- a good and a bad, right and wrong- they fall on the same spectrum.
however, Creator, Infinite source does not fall on that spectrum necessarily.. watch the video for more
Trump will not save you, he will only start another cycle. Polarity and the current world situation
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