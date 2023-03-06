Nurse Debilitated by Covid Jab Demands Justice as VAERS Reports Disappear

It is essential that those responsible for the devastation wrought by the Covid injections be brought to justice and that victims are acknowledged and cared for, explained registered nurse Danielle Baker, whose health was totally destroyed by the mandatory so-called vaccine, in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The report she filed with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) disappeared, without explanation, she added. Baker, who suffered horrific neurological effects from the injection as confirmed by doctors, only took it because she was pressured and threatened by her employer due to government mandates. Breaking down in tears, she explained how she went from being a caregiver to having to be cared for constantly. There are many others suffering as well, she added.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com