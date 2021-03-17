Lin Wood Leaks Mercer Audio - Fireside Chat, 2018 Executive Order, Trump Impeachment

Lin Wood Mercer Audio leak, 2018 Executive order and Trump Impeachment. Many believe Martial Law has come but according to latest cabinet picks by Joe Biden, it would seem that those hopes are fading quickly.



In todays video we are going to discuss the leaked Mercer phone call from, Lin Wood, Newly Released Evidence From Hunter Biden’s Laptop and President Trump’s Phony impeachment. Let’s go…



In the past few days, Lin Wood has been very vocal about his stance and is sticking to his guns, as he should, if he has evidence like he says he has. He has made latest headlines for leaking the audio of a phone call between Mercer staff and alumni, his law school that he donated $1 million dollars to, where they were on the call viciously slandering him and outright lying about him. They didn’t know that he was on the call, and when he couldn’t take hearing the lies anymore, he spoke up and put them in their place, I am going to play for you that clip now, and you can download the full clip from my telegram account @rtntv.



And just moment’s ago, Lin Wood released a statement concerning releasing Ashley Biden’s diary found on the Hunter Biden Laptop, saying “I feel morally compelled given that our institutions have captured and didn’t do anything about the Hunter Biden laptop”.

I have read some pages of her diary, and there are very serious accusations on there.



Ashley Biden wrote in her diary, “Was I molested? I think so..I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma – I remember not liking the woolzacks house, I remember somewhat being sexualized with caroline, I remember having sex with friends at a young age, showers with my dad probably inappropriate.



Ok, I am going to stop here. This diary was lodged on NationalFile.com and the FBI hasn’t investigated these allegations? What the heck is going on? This diary from Ashley Biden can be found by anyone by going to the nationalfile.com website and looking it up. I will also make it available on my telegram account. I guess they don’t call him Joe the sniffer for no reason…moving on…



It is a shame what the democrats are doing to our country it really is, holding an impeachment, which is done to remove someone from office, even though they are no longer in office?



#LinWood #FiresideChat #MercerAudio #TrumpImpeachment