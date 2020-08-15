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Tactical P.E. Self Defense Applications With The Tactical StrikePen Black
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54 views • August 15, 2020
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Big thanks to: Website: http://www.S2Strategic.com
Remember tools such as the tactical strikepen are only an option where your regular armament is not available. The first priority in self defense is escape the danger. When that option is taken away, then you prepare with other weaponry.
Nik Farooqui shows us a simple method in using a tactical pen for self defense. He begins by showing a simple defense against strikes called the Equis or X Pattern that originates from the Filipino Martial Arts.
Big thanks to: Website: http://www.S2Strategic.com
Remember tools such as the tactical strikepen are only an option where your regular armament is not available. The first priority in self defense is escape the danger. When that option is taken away, then you prepare with other weaponry.
Nik Farooqui shows us a simple method in using a tactical pen for self defense. He begins by showing a simple defense against strikes called the Equis or X Pattern that originates from the Filipino Martial Arts.
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