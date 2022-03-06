Electricity Outages 06/03/2022

America's Energy Grid is getting systematically dismantled. The Palisades Power plant in Michigan has been shut down. We believe more and more power outages will follow, therefor it's best to prepare ahead of time. As with all Joseph’s Kitchen items, they actually tested this Bread Solar Generator unit for a week in several ways. This unit “Will make bread plus a little more.” It will grind wheat and bake at least three loaves daily from a full charge assuming full sun. It will easily, even with partly cloudy sun provide all the power you need to make bread, charge cell phones and run one 100-watt computer for several hours daily. Now you can make delicious bread in your very own home - even when the power is out!00:00 Another Nuclear Plant Closed04:58 Joseph’s Kitchen06:39 Bread Solar Generator17:22 Join Our FastGap Team18:48 5 Book Special by Stan Johnson19:50 Revealing God’s TreasureVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112