The Great Replacement & Systemic Racism: Dr. Ben Carson Confronted On Anti-White Racism

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“Systematic Racism” is the official name for the Great Replacement!
Dr. Ben Carson joins us to expose the lies about the disgusting curriculum of Critical Race Theory!
Racism is becoming one of the greatest weapons that the Left uses against us every single election cycle; Let’s take racism away from the Left and throw it in the TRASH!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!