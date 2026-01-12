BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
#611: Cracking The Code For Living Longer | Tim James (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
13 views • 1 day ago

Americans are in a fight against obesity, and they are losing in spectacular fashion and in epic proportions. Cancer rates are at 50% and heading in the wrong direction, but the solution being pushed is a science project disguised as a vaccine.


Tim James knows how to re-engineer the body into becoming more efficient. The supplements he produces with Chemical Free Body can clean out the junk that is building up inside of you, and get your body running at full speed again. His Water H3RO system structures the water with crystals and copper, as the future of water filtration has now changed.


Keywords
healthnutritiondetoxparasitesstructured waterwellnesscharlie robinsonparasite cleansetim jameschemical free bodygreen drinks
