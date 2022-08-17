Far From Over | Episode 19

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Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man return from a short hiatus with some inside baseball about Covidland 3 while also discussing some of the latest news about the scam shots. Liberty Man also demonstrates how propaganda works with an on-the-ground factcheck of this week's news about Russia moving into Central America.
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