Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya - Spending Billions on the Proxy War Against Russia - English - 062122

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Russian UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya.
◾️You're spending billions on the proxy war against Russia until the last Ukrainian standing. This is violence mongering on your side.
◾️ You are indulging rabid rusophobia among the polish, Czech and Baltic people, who've been long crazy about it.
◾️Video dubbed in English.