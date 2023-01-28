https://gettr.com/post/p1w59sq3d11
10/30/2022 Miles Guo: This video clip is informational only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice - According to the defector scientist, intramuscular injection of Vitamin D3 is effective in prophylaxis and treatment of the CCP virus and help the aftercare post recovery; the CCP virus pandemic is not over yet, so our fellow fighters should take all possible preventive measures!
10/30/2022 文贵直播：本视频非专业医疗建议，仅供参考 - 据科学家说，维他命D3针剂可预防中共病毒、缓解症状、有助于病后恢复；病毒还没有结束，战友们一定做好防护！
