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Bill Gates in 2014 predicting a more transmissible virus than Ebola is coming
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117 views • August 28, 2020
From a AP story aired on Nov 3rd 2014:
Philanthropist Bill Gates says he wants to end malaria in his lifetime and will give more money toward that goal, part of his broader fight against tropical diseases that are getting unusual public attention because of the Ebola epidemic. (Nov. 2)
Philanthropist Bill Gates says he wants to end malaria in his lifetime and will give more money toward that goal, part of his broader fight against tropical diseases that are getting unusual public attention because of the Ebola epidemic. (Nov. 2)
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