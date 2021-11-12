BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SILENT WAR GERMANY ISSUES VAX WARNING, BILL GATES ADMIT FAILURES, HISTORY REPEATS
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
994 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • November 12, 2021
SILENT WAR GERMANY ISSUES VAX WARNING, BILL GATES ADMIT FAILURES, HISTORY REPEATS
In this episode of The Silent War-
Germany is now warning Young Adults, Pregnant Women Not To Get The Moderna Vax.

Affordable energy, food, and basically everything else under attack by the Biden Admin which seeks to bankrupt the Fossil Fuel Industry.

Bill Gates Finally Admits to Failure of COVID Vaccines.

History Repeats: Fauci the Freemason once sparked a panic by saying people could Get AIDS From Casual Contact with infected people, then Withheld Life-Saving Drugs from Gays with AIDS while pushing a vaccine solution.

A Michigan School System Closes After ‘Large Number’ of Teachers Become Ill from COVID Shot.

New Booster Jab Mandate as France Experiences Start of Fifth alleged Covid outbreak - what we know to be vaccine induced illness and death as Antibody Dependent Enhancement morphs into endless variants of Covid.

Taliban Holds a Parade for ‘Islamic Emirate Army’ with US Military Gear, Vehicles, and Choppers Provided by Biden.

DeSantis Might Send Illegal Migrants That Were Flown Secretly Into Florida To Delaware.

Loudoun County Parents Show Up at School Board Meeting with More Than Enough Signatures to Remove Board Chair.
CRDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/XH1z68Sk58Yt/
Keywords
bill gatesfailuresadmit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran&#8217;s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Edison Reed
Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Belle Carter
A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

Lance D Johnson
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy