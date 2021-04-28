You Are Nonessential

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151 views • April 28, 2021
Patriot exposes the takeover of human labor by robots he's witnessed.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608748c0cd7ef60d6be85f92
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608748c0cd7ef60d6be85f92
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