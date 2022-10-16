Dems Getting Nervous About New York, Oregon Races as Vance Trounces Ryan in Ohio Senate Debate

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton see the Red Wave coming and so do Democrats, who are getting nervous about their gubernatorial races in New York and Oregon, two Democrat strongholds. On top of that, JD Vance crushed Tim Ryan in their recent Ohio debate.

Connect with Clay & Buck!Become a C&B 24/7 Subscriber: https://www.clayandbuck.com/join-eib-247/

Website: https://www.clayandbuck.com

Website: https://www.clayandbuck.com