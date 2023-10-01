WEF signals the next global catastrophe they have planned for us.

WEF - it appears the WEF is telegraphing their next move is to come after the water supply. Worldwide.





World Economic Forum signals the next global catastrophe they have planned for us… since they “failed to vaccinate the whole world” and since Climate Change isn’t exactly catching on.





They’re going to do something to our water supply. They can’t help but brag about their plan to attack the water supply, and then they go on to explain why this one is going to work (because it effects everyone).





When they tell you what they’re going to do, you need to believe them.





