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Un économiste de la FDA sur la "vaccination" Covid (VOSTFR) - Project Veritas : Partie 2
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10 views • September 26, 2021
Il s'agit de la partie 2 sous-titrée français
Source vidéo : @qolibri
https://odysee.com/@qolibri:7/pv_vaccin_part2:0
Lien vers la partie 1 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0GwbyKH2SY
Vidéo originale : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oWWcqGk1m4
Chaîne youtube de Project Veritas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Source vidéo : @qolibri
https://odysee.com/@qolibri:7/pv_vaccin_part2:0
Lien vers la partie 1 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0GwbyKH2SY
Vidéo originale : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oWWcqGk1m4
Chaîne youtube de Project Veritas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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