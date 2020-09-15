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Yahweh is...a DESERT PAGAN God! - Dr. Gene Kim
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29 views • September 15, 2020
Posted on YT by REAL Bible Believers on 4 Oct, 2018:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLgshZe4T8w
This video is further supported by the following videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/34f8e882-e244-42be-a53b-26f9ec0563f3
The description below was posted on YT by REAL Bible Believers in support of the main video:
Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI)
Resources: Hi, I'm Dr Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI) and I pastor a church at San Jose Bible Baptist Church. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God. If that sounds like it could be helpful for you, please subscribe!
Visit the Real Bible Believers website to learn more: https://www.realbiblebelievers.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLgshZe4T8w
This video is further supported by the following videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/34f8e882-e244-42be-a53b-26f9ec0563f3
The description below was posted on YT by REAL Bible Believers in support of the main video:
Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI)
Resources: Hi, I'm Dr Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI) and I pastor a church at San Jose Bible Baptist Church. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God. If that sounds like it could be helpful for you, please subscribe!
Visit the Real Bible Believers website to learn more: https://www.realbiblebelievers.com/
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