The Unique Benefits of Using Vitamin D and K2 Combined

Vitamin K2 and vitamin D3 work closely together. Vitamin D3 supports the absorption of calcium in the small intestines. Vitamin K2 takes calcium from the blood and transports it to the bones and teeth. It also activates a protein that keeps calcium out of the arteries, joints, and other areas of the body where it shouldn’t be. Vitamin K2 has many additional potential benefits, from supporting healthy blood sugar levels to improving wrinkles. Animal fats are a great source of the MK4 version of vitamin K2. A different form of vitamin K2, called MK7, comes from bacteria in foods like cheese and fermented foods. People who cut fatty foods from their diet are at risk for a vitamin K2 deficiency. Foods high in vitamin K2: • Grass-fed butter and ghee • Hard and soft cheeses • Egg yolks • Goose liver, chicken liver, and beef liver • Hot dogs • Salmon If someone chooses to take a vitamin K2 supplement, they may want to consider the MK7 version. For every 10,000 IU of vitamin D3, I suggest taking 100 MCG of vitamin K2.



