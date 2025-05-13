BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1986 when they had free reign to create bio weapons to destroy our food supply
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
334 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 11 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Note the reference: Metabolism, Brain Disorders, 2012. So this was the summary of my lifetime work which Gerwyn Morris and Dr Mays published. Gerwyn Morris was actually injured with myalgic encephalomyelitis, whether you call it chronic Lyme disease, COVID, long COVID. This is all this. This is what the parasites on the first slide did to you in your government, they weaponized your food. They took away your nutrients, they kept them on drug schedules, and they drugged you and they poisoned these pathways. So this was the summary slide I also taught at Healing for the Ages last year. So you'll find this complete PowerPoint on our website, but I gave this talk at Charlie Ward's Insider Club in Miami, the Truth Seekers. But you see from this summary slide, there's your HGRV. Just call that every spike protein that they ever injected in you, since HIV was injected, never was L, A, B in 1984. Okay, we made our first hepatitis B vaccine after all liability was removed from pharma and placed on Fauci and HHS by Ronald Reagan in 1986 that's when they had free reign to weaponize the solutions and create the bio weapons to destroy our food supply, water. This was the plan, as we know, but God wins.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/12/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6ta8t7-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Truth Seekers presentation: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations

Keywords
healthnewsfoodtruthgovernmentbioweapon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy