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Healing For The Fractured Soul 68 | How Not to Be Bound TO Or Controlled BY Your Emotions
Resistance Chicks
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God gave us emotions for a purpose, but sometimes, instead of our emotions being helpful, they start to rule us, control us, and dictate our every move. The same God Who gave us those emotions has given us a way to use them to our advantage; we just have to unlock the keys. Tonight, we will unlock the mystery between real and fake emotions so you can get your mind & will back. Freedom is yours, and we're going to go get it! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-68/

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