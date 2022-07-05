THEY LIVE IN THE RAIN -- Part 1

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What I found in this video has the characteristics of several different insects/critters, some of the same mentioned by those who commented. However, Cedar Oil kills all of them, with no exceptions. Cedar oil did not phase them. I called the Cedar Oil Company, and they confirmed. So what they are is a mystery to me.
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