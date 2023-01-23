https://gettr.com/post/p23k87p4c5b
【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】The Western world will experience the vaccine disaster in the next two to three years, and the protection of all our fellow fighters is a top priority for the NFSC.
【2023 新中国联邦元旦大直播】西方世界将在未来两到三年迎来疫苗灾难，保护好所有战友是新中国联邦的重中之重。
