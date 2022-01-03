Carla Co-Founder of COL1972 Talks About Her Life-Saving Fashion Brand

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TAKEAWAYS
The need for a brand like COL1972
How God has used COL1972 in miraculous ways
Which pro life non-profits COL1972 gives back to
Carla’s thoughts on the new Victoria’s Secret campaign for women
🔗 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Shop COL1972 (use code TINA for free shipping): https://bit.ly/CCMCOL
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Mission of COL1972: https://youtu.be/TmUYTFekQ6g
Promo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c03V07MBsec
Advocates for COL1972: https://youtu.be/DXujaKsJMBI
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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
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