Astrology & Why is Pelosi in Asi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Using Horary Astrology, we'll take a look at WHY Pelosi is in Asia. There has been much speculation as to her motives, China is very, very unhappy at the mention that Pelosi might visit Taiwan. What does the Chart say?
#astrology #prediction #pelosiinasia
Financial data from of investopedia.com
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/
TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@FruitCakeAstrologer:1
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer
Website: https://AstroSvs.com