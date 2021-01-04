Eustace Mullins Lost Interviews



Paula Gloria is joined by double PhD in Law, DMT GOD 3.0 LIVE and gets a call from her very own husband, Joe Barton asking why they aren't married (even though 150 showed up last December for their blessing of a union). All this is grist for the mill of DMT GOD 3.0's philosophy as Paula asks how you get married in God 1.0, 2.0 and eventually 3.0 (time ran out before e could answer all).



To fill out 58 minutes for her daily show she is posting for the first time last bits and pieces of a long session with Eustace Mullins, the last parts with Alan Steinfeld and Jess Lee (great great great grand nephew Robert E. Lee)

Quite a span of topics but oh so easy for rabbit hole central viewers. After all the arcane philosophies of the ages knew the eternal religion or philosophy is one study only. Today we foolishly see as separate: medicine, law, science and religion which in truth are one study. Proof of this will be dazzling health from dazzling knowledge.