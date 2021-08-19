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Vaxxed patients' blood examined, horrific findings revealed by German physicians!
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1809 views • August 19, 2021
Stew Peters, August 18, 2021
Breaking! The 'Stew Peters Show' has obtained footage and slides of multiple patients' blood that was examined after being inoculated with the shots being called 'vaccines' for COVID-19.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to discuss what the slides show, and how the blood is being changed, which can only be described as unexplainable and alarming.
www.StewPeters.tv
www.DrJaneRuby.com
Breaking! The 'Stew Peters Show' has obtained footage and slides of multiple patients' blood that was examined after being inoculated with the shots being called 'vaccines' for COVID-19.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to discuss what the slides show, and how the blood is being changed, which can only be described as unexplainable and alarming.
www.StewPeters.tv
www.DrJaneRuby.com
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