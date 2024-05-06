Col. Douglas Macgregor · The specter of a nuclear warfare looms ever closer.

Create New Account
Our Country Our Choice · The specter of a nuclear warfare looms ever closer.

Israel vows to march towards Rafah, meanwhile the homes of 2.2 million people in Gaza, lie in ruins. Why does Washington continue to fund this destruction?



@OCOCReport

https://twitter.com/i/status/1787500889575510048

Keywords
gazacol douglas macgregorour country our choicelack of deplomacy

