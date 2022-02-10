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Fed tries to infiltrate Trucker Convoy in Ottawa and fails! (Explicit)
The Mysterious Stranger
The Mysterious Stranger
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3129 views • February 10, 2022
Fed tries to infiltrate Trucker Convoy in Ottawa and fails! The more time goes on, the more the corruption is exposed and the more we win!
Keywords
libertycanadianvaccinecommunismcanadatrudeautyrannytruckingmandatestruckconvoymandatephototruckersottawacovidjustintrudeauvaccinemandatesottawaconvoycanadiantruckconvoyottawatruckconvoy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy