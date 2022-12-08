Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hunter Approaches Prey.
Proverbs 7:10 (NIV).
10) Then out came a woman to meet him,
dressed like a prostitute and with crafty intent.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The adulteress baits her victim with the trappings of a whore.
