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404 Russia Not Found [Israel and other countries take note of alternatives to Sanctions and BDS]
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130 views • April 18, 2022
Posted 10March2022 iEarlGrey:
Today my wife received a worrying email from the government state service that lent some credibility to the rumor that Russia is about to cut itself off from the internet and move exclusively to the sovereign 'RUNET'.
Companies look set to be nationalized and seized along with aircraft from leasing companies.
ICANN refuses to cut off Russia at Zelenskyy's request
Russia successfully tests unplugged Internet dubbed 'RUnet'
Email from Gosuslugi.ru warning of possible internet outage for non .ru domains.
Russians advised to switch to 'Russia friendly software' on Telegram.
Cogent Communications Disconnects Backbone Network
Companies leaving Russia will be seized and nationalized [Benn & Jerry's take note]
Leased aircraft to be seized if lease companies refuse to accept rubles.
IKEA allegedly rebranding to avoid being seized and continue doing business in Russia
McDonalds is now 'DonMac' in Donetsk
Today my wife received a worrying email from the government state service that lent some credibility to the rumor that Russia is about to cut itself off from the internet and move exclusively to the sovereign 'RUNET'.
Companies look set to be nationalized and seized along with aircraft from leasing companies.
ICANN refuses to cut off Russia at Zelenskyy's request
Russia successfully tests unplugged Internet dubbed 'RUnet'
Email from Gosuslugi.ru warning of possible internet outage for non .ru domains.
Russians advised to switch to 'Russia friendly software' on Telegram.
Cogent Communications Disconnects Backbone Network
Companies leaving Russia will be seized and nationalized [Benn & Jerry's take note]
Leased aircraft to be seized if lease companies refuse to accept rubles.
IKEA allegedly rebranding to avoid being seized and continue doing business in Russia
McDonalds is now 'DonMac' in Donetsk
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