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Lab-Grown Meat Factory Operational
The Red Express
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462 views • July 04, 2021
The Good News: The main ingredient isn’t soybeans or some kind of bug.
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News Links:
World's First Mega Lab-Grown Meat Factory Opens - https://archive.vn/acF2p
Could we be eating PANDA in five years' time? - https://archive.vn/iID90
(Old News) Lion Meat Tacos & Skewers On The Menu - https://archive.vn/SMAGi

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