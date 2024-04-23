Two military helicopters collided in Malaysia. According to preliminary data, 10 people died as a result of the accident.

The helicopter collision occurred in the town of Lumut at around 9:30 am. There was a training flight to mark the 90th anniversary of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

During the maneuver, two helicopters collided (judging by the video, one of them touched the propeller of the other side with its tail), after which they both fell down. One of the helicopters fell on the territory of the local stadium.

