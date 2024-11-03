Transhuman & Depopulation Agenda with Dr Ana Mihalcea

Share this video, so people know what is in their blood!





Todd Callender Esq and Vaxxchoice has been tremendously supportive of my research. In this episode Todd and I discuss how important it is to continue to discuss the Technocratic Transhuman Agenda. My new books Transhuman Vol 1 and 2 provide catalogued evidence of research showing that this agenda has been in place for decades and is continuing regardless of who will take office next week.





This concern is validated in that Trump’s supporter Elon Musk is a major driving force in manifesting the singularity and the transhuman as well as post human future. What does this mean? It is a society were humanoid robots will replace humans in the workforce. Your value will be obsolete, since these robots can do any job better than a human. In the next 15 years the population of humanoid robots is expected to exceed humans significantly. Musk acknowledges depopulation.





Elon Musk shares bold prediction on humanoid robots that could make Tesla a ‘$25T company’

By 2040, there will be at least 10 billion humanoid robots priced between $20,000 and $25,000, Elon Musk said at the 8th Future Investment Initiative conference, which began Tuesday in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.





The Optimus robot is the humanoid robot under development by Tesla and could multiply the company’s valuation, according to Musk, who joined the conference via videolink.





“Robotic taxis makes Tesla about a $5 trillion company,” Musk said. “The Optimus Robot, I think, makes Tesla a $25 trillion company.”





Musk also spoke about population decline, the need for “maximally truth seeking” artificial intelligence, and timing for sending space ships to Mars.





He said he believed instead some AIs were being trained to be politically correct, with some being built with a “woke, nihilistic, in my opinion, philosophy.”





Elon Musk Says That the Population of Humanoid Robots Will Surpass Humans by 2040

Elon Musk recently predicted that humanoid robots will outnumber humans by 2040 – in less than 20 years.





‘Every country will have an AI or multiple AIs, and there will be a lot of robots, way more robots than people’ – Elon Musk





The statement was made on Tuesday at the Future Investment Initiative event. In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

