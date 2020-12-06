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Millwall Fans Boo Players for Kneeling in Support of Black Lives Matter
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56 views • December 06, 2020
2,000 Millwall supporters booed the players making the Marxist gesture before the club's match against Derby.
Former Coventry and Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin said: "They don't agree with taking the knee, which means they are racist. They don't agree with Black Lives Matter; that says they are racist to me."
Wait until the stadiums are full.
Former Coventry and Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin said: "They don't agree with taking the knee, which means they are racist. They don't agree with Black Lives Matter; that says they are racist to me."
Wait until the stadiums are full.
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